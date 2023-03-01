Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 1,787,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,993. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.