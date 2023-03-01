Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 342.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 64.13% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

