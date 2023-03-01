PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. 2,605,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.87. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $138.10.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

