PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020,186 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of PPL worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PPL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,947,000 after buying an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of PPL by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PPL by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

