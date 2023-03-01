Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Prelude Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prelude Therapeutics

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CEO Krishna Vaddi bought 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,011.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $170,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi bought 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $98,434.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,011.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of PRLD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.83. 11,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,639. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Prelude Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.