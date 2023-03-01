Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Progyny also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $53.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $209,428.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,832,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Progyny by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.