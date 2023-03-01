Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,040,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.65% of Prologis worth $613,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.42 and its 200 day moving average is $117.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

