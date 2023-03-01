Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,497 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRSR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prospector Capital by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the first quarter worth $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 405.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,621. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

About Prospector Capital

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

