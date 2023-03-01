PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.20 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.06). 852,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 784,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on PRS REIT from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The stock has a market cap of £482.24 million, a PE ratio of 418.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,904.76%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

