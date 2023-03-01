PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 510,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 7.3% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $53,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth $62,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 710.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after purchasing an additional 266,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Price Performance

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 432,760 shares of company stock valued at $53,578,847 over the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 753,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,364. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Articles

