Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Public Bank Berhad (OTCMKTS:PBLOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Public Bank Berhad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Public Bank Berhad Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PBLOF opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Public Bank Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98.

About Public Bank Berhad

Public Bank Berhad engages in the banking activities. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

