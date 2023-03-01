Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.41

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.32, with a volume of 36050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.37.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

