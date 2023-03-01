Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Valmont Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $15.37 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.
Valmont Industries Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
About Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.