Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fox Factory Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $117.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.