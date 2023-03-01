Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

TSE GFL opened at C$41.48 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of C$31.57 and a 52-week high of C$43.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.36. The firm has a market cap of C$13.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.06%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

