Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for STAAR Surgical Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.20.

STAA opened at $55.39 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 39,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

