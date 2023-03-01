Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Encore Capital Group, Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities cut shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 12,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

