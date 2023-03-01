Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Boosted by William Blair

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Thryv in a report released on Friday, February 24th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thryv from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Thryv Trading Down 1.5 %

THRY opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Thryv has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 10,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $176,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Thryv by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

