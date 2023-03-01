QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of QCR by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.81 per share, for a total transaction of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,477.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,417 shares of company stock worth $117,380. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on QCR to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of QCR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 13,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,263. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $899.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

