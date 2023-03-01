QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given New GBX 430 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.31) to GBX 430 ($5.19) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

QNTQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded QinetiQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.53) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS QNTQY remained flat at $16.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

