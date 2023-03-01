QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) One Day Volume Hits $661,550.37

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $1.48 million and $661,550.37 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.39560908 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $599,935.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

