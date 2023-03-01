Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,699. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.25. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.