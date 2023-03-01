Qtum (QTUM) Tops One Day Volume of $48.21 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00014061 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $341.28 million and approximately $48.21 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,609.79 or 0.06934839 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00073908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00025095 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,555,142 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

