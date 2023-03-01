Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,984 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266,106 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $77,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. The stock had a trading volume of 378,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

