QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 8.4%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) dropped 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.72 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 4,712,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,397,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 5.36.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $84,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $84,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,039 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,707.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 725,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,006. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

