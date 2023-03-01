QuarkChain (QKC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.87 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $60.87 million and $2.92 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

