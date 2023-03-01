QUASA Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $90.45 million and approximately $115,282.54 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00041842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022604 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00219398 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,447.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00117739 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $108,913.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars.

