Rachel C. Glaser Sells 19,822 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Etsy Trading Up 0.7 %
ETSY traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.41. 1,886,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
