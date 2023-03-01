Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

