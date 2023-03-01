RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.27 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 2.98%. RadNet’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. RadNet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RadNet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of RDNT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.10 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. RadNet has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in RadNet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RadNet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

