Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Research analysts at Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Raksul (OTCMKTS:RKSLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Raksul Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKSLF opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. Raksul has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

