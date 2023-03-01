Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 41.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $802,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.2 %

Raymond James stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 31,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,286. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.59. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

