Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $8.20

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.20, but opened at $7.85. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 267,275 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cellphones and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, High-Yield Pulp, and Corporate.

