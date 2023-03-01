RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.62. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.