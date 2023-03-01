RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Down 4.2%

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.63 and last traded at $82.63. Approximately 37,201 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

RCI Hospitality Increases Dividend

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $459,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

