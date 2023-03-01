Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million.
Ready Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RC traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. 302,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after buying an additional 3,149,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at $5,518,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
