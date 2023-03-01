Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA: SU):

2/23/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €175.00 ($186.17) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €159.00 ($169.15) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/17/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €180.00 ($191.49) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/17/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €170.00 ($180.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/17/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €150.00 ($159.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/16/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €128.00 ($136.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/16/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($170.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/16/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €115.00 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/16/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($175.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/27/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €195.00 ($207.45) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($175.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €128.00 ($136.17) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/16/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($170.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/12/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($170.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €145.00 ($154.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2023 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €149.00 ($158.51) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

SU stock traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €152.12 ($161.83). 1,043,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €144.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €134.65. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of €64.88 ($69.02) and a 52-week high of €76.34 ($81.21).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

