Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,620 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.