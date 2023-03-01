Regional REIT Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 62.15 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

