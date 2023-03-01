Relay Token (RELAY) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00003095 BTC on popular exchanges. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $12,516.88 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Relay Token has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

