Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.29 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $109.82 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041382 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00218114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,169.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11362837 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $5,636,183.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.