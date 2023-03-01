Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 60,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

