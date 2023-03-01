Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Issues Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of RVNC stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,862. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock valued at $242,274 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100,141 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

