Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78), Briefing.com reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 331,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $100,519.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,099.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

