Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNCGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.50. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 567,201 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.