Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.50. Revance Therapeutics shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 567,201 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $110,754.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

