Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RVNC traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

