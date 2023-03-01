Reviewing GeneDx (WGS) & The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneDx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 289 0 2.63

Profitability

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 58.51%. Given GeneDx’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.22% -449.55% -30.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.54 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$111.08 million 2.36

GeneDx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx competitors beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

