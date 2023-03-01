Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading 3% Higher

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 36,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 44,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Revival Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Revival Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$63.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

