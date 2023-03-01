RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Down 88.7% in February

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the January 31st total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RF Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,944. RF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,608,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition by 27.5% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 65,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

