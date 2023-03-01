Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,062,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 538,244 shares.The stock last traded at $26.09 and had previously closed at $24.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $174,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,026,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,159,000 after purchasing an additional 662,798 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,306,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,911,266 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,516,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,628,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,667,000 after buying an additional 2,359,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.